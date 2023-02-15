Facebook rumours regarding a case of Giardiasis, or beaver fever, in Creston has concern rising.

Concern that Creston’s mayor, Arnold DeBoon, is looking to put to rest.

“We followed up on that, both with the water treatment plant and with the Creston Valley hospital. There have been zero cases of Giardiasis in the valley.”

DeBoon says there have been some cases of diarrhea, but reiterates it is unrelated to beaver fever.

“The filtration system that is in place, plus the chlorination removes the Giardiasis virus. So we do not have a beaver fever problem in the valley, at least related to our Arrow Creek water system. And there have been no reports of beaver fever at the hospital.”