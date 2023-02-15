The town of Creston is inviting the public to virtually sit in on an open house for the draft plan of the downtown revitalization program.

The town is looking for public feedback as the draft is now complete and ready to review.

Creston’s mayor Arnold DeBoon says it’s important to gather the public’s opinion on the draft.

“The draft plan will be presented to council on February 21st at our Committee of the Whole meeting. So, if people are curious or interested and want to participate, they can go to the town of Creston website and receive the information and links. We value their opinions and input.”

The link for the virtual meeting can be found on the town’s website.