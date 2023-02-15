Two 2023 municipal budget surveys are taking place, and the town of Creston wants to hear from the locals.

The surveys can be found on the town’s website and are asking those who call Creston home to share their thoughts and opinions.

The input will be used to shape the future of the community.

“Currently, we are seeking public input on our 2023 municipal budget. And so we have a spot for people to provide their feedback and their opinions on our on what services we may have to add to or cut back so that we have public consultation,” said Creston mayor Arnold DeBoon.

The surveys close on February 16 at midnight.