Luke Chakrabarti of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats was named the MVP for the Eddie Mountain Division, as the KIJHL doled out its divisional awards.

Chakrabarti was also the top scorer tallying 39 goals and 39 assists.

The award for top defenceman went to the Kimberley Dynamiters’ Cam Reid.

His 15 goals led all defencemen and his 40 points were third in the league for defence.

Another Dynamiter got an award as well.

Trystan Self was named the top goaltender.

Self had the fourth-best goals-against average in the league with a 2.15. He also had a 0.926 save percentage and a 16-7-1 record.

The rookie of the year for the Eddie Mountain Division was Keenan Ingram who scored 43 goals and 31 assists.

He will likely win the league award as well, as he had over 30 more points than the second-place rookie.

The most sportsmanlike player was Nick Morin of the Golden Rockets. He had only eight penalty minutes in 44 games.

Coach of the year was the Rockets’ head coach Chuck Wight. The Rockets won 25 of their 44 games and nearly doubled their wins from last season in which they had 13 in 42 games.