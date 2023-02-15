RCMP say an Alberta man accused of abducting his child from Red Deer has been arrested following a standoff in Riondel.

Police say they were called around 3 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday after receiving a report that the man and his son could be in East Shore community.

Members responded and located the pair at a home. They say after spending “the better part of the afternoon” at the site, they ultimately negotiated the man’s surrender. He will be returned for a court appearance in Alberta.

Police said the son is safe in the care of child services pending a return to his family in Red Deer.

No names or ages were released.

“Situations such as this are dynamic and require a methodic approach focussed on the safety of everyone involved,” Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said in a news release.

“The frontline members of Creston detachment did an outstanding job in quickly locating these subjects, de-escalating the situation, and ultimately bringing the matter to a peaceful resolution.

“I am proud of the expeditious and professional response by our members, and for their continued commitment to serving the people of the Creston Valley.”

Buliziuk said they are not sure how long the father and his son were in Riondel.

“We believe there may have been some familial connection to the area, but we’re still drilling down on those finer details.”