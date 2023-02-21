HomeOn AirDairy Queen Treat Tuesday - February 21 On Air Dairy Queen Treat Tuesday – February 21 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Our Dairy Queen Treat Tuesday Winner this week is Les Batke who correctly guessed the rooftop conversation between the Green Goblin and Spider-Man in Spider-Man! https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Dairy-Queen-Les.mp4 - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - More On Air Dairy Queen Treat Tuesday – February 14 Sam Pike - Tuesday, Feb. 14th, 2023 On Air Your Juice FM Wake Up Call with Sam Pike Sheldon Button - Thursday, Jan. 6th, 2022 Contests Dairy Queen Treat Tuesday Kira Rogers - Thursday, Dec. 2nd, 2021 News Lost Kootenays: A portal into our past Jensen Shields - Thursday, May. 13th, 2021