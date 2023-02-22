A man is facing charges of assault and uttering threats in Creston.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Dennis Jensen after he allegedly assaulted and threatened another man he had an issue with.

He was held in custody after his alleged victim suffered minor injuries.

“Creston officers were able to quickly identify a suspect and were able to arrest him without issue. Our officers’ actions and extensive investigation ensured the victim’s safety. I am grateful for the public’s assistance with this investigation,” said Media Relations Officer Cst. Brett Urano in a release.

Jensen was charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats.