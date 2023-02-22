Creston RCMP responded many calls for service to start out February, most of which involved driving violations or intoxication.

On January 30, officers received a call about a possible drunk driver. They then located the vehicle, found the driver to be intoxicated, issued him a 90-day driving prohibition, and impounded his vehicle for 30 days.

The next day, an officer found a vehicle without insurance and issued multiple tickets and a 4-month driving prohibition to the owner.

On February 6, there was yet another case of driving without insurance, with the addition of the driver only having a learner’s license. The vehicle was towed and the man received multiple tickets.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the multiple cases of driving violations, there were a few cases involving intoxication, including one where a woman was arrested after slamming a door into an officer.

Following that, it was a busy ten days for Creston RCMP from February 8 to 10, with 110 calls for service.

On the eighth, officers responded to a disturbance and arrested a heavily intoxicated man until he was alright.

On the tenth, they arrested both a man and a woman after they both were found to be extremely intoxicated. They were held in cells until they sobered up.

On the eighteenth, another heavily intoxicated man was causing a disturbance. Upon further investigation, officers found that he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was arrested, sobered up, and released with a court date.

In addition to the intoxication issues, two cases of driving violations were reported. One for excessive speeding and the other for driving without insurance or a license.

Lastly, a man wanted was found, arrested, and released with a new court date.