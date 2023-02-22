Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsCreston NewsCreston RCMP respond to multiple driving and intoxication incidents
FeaturedNewsCreston News

Creston RCMP respond to multiple driving and intoxication incidents

By Sam Pike
(Supplied by Bradley Jones, MyCrestonNow.com staff)

Creston RCMP responded many calls for service to start out February, most of which involved driving violations or intoxication.

On January 30, officers received a call about a possible drunk driver. They then located the vehicle, found the driver to be intoxicated, issued him a 90-day driving prohibition, and impounded his vehicle for 30 days.

The next day, an officer found a vehicle without insurance and issued multiple tickets and a 4-month driving prohibition to the owner.

On February 6, there was yet another case of driving without insurance, with the addition of the driver only having a learner’s license. The vehicle was towed and the man received multiple tickets.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the multiple cases of driving violations, there were a few cases involving intoxication, including one where a woman was arrested after slamming a door into an officer.

Following that, it was a busy ten days for Creston RCMP from February 8 to 10, with 110 calls for service.

On the eighth, officers responded to a disturbance and arrested a heavily intoxicated man until he was alright.

On the tenth, they arrested both a man and a woman after they both were found to be extremely intoxicated. They were held in cells until they sobered up.

On the eighteenth, another heavily intoxicated man was causing a disturbance. Upon further investigation, officers found that he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was arrested, sobered up, and released with a court date.

In addition to the intoxication issues, two cases of driving violations were reported. One for excessive speeding and the other for driving without insurance or a license.

Lastly, a man wanted was found, arrested, and released with a new court date.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News