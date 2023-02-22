A warming center is available for Creston-area residents experiencing a lack of heat in their homes due to power outages on Crawford Hill.

FortisBC’s outage map shows the power has been out to nearly 1,000 customers since about 8:30 this morning. It’s not clear when it will be restored.

The warming center is located in the council chambers at town hall, which can be accessed through the entrance on the lower south side of the building at 139 10th Ave. North.

The town says this center will remain open until power is restored to affected homes.

Power is also out to about a dozen homes at Walkers Landing on the east shore of Kootenay Lake, where Yasodhara Ashram is.