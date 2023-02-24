Over $2-million from Columbia Basin Trust will be split among 22 projects aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependency and enduring future sustainability.

CBT officials said the money will be used in a number of ways, including purchasing new electric vehicles, replacing fossil fuel vehicles with electric ones, installing charging stations or doing energy retrofits and repairs on community-use buildings.

“We’re pleased to help even more non-profits and First Nations increase the energy efficiency of their buildings and electrify their transportation,” said senior delivery of benefits manager Ulli Mueller, Senior Manager. “These organizations can continue their vital work toward community well-being, while building their climate resilience.”

Among them, $99,401 will go to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank to upgrade its building.

“This opportunity will allow the Kimberley Helping Hand Food Bank to continue down its new path to better serve its community while saving on operations costs, being more self-sufficient and implementing green initiatives,” said manager Thom Tarte. “This is a very forward-thinking project and a great complement to our new building as we move toward a more progressive and sustainable approach to operations and facilities.”

CBT officials said the Food Bank will use its grant funding to upgrade its building with solar panels, a heat pump, LED lighting and insulation.

Building upgrades are also on the horizon for the Valemount Public Library thanks to a $46,530 grant.

Work will include replacing the roof and upgrading the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

“Our 34-year-old building is sorely in need of a new HVAC system for both financial and health reasons: to reduce our hydro bills and add adequate air filtration, made even more important since COVID-19,” said Library Director Wendy Cinnamon. “A new roof will prevent leaks and stop large piles of snow from falling at the base of the building, keeping moisture out of and away from the library building.”

You can see a full list of the projects set to receive funding below.

More: Non-profit sustainability grant program (CBT)