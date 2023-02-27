Those traveling through Creston have no doubt noticed the two towering grain elevators that give the town its unique skyline. Soon, one of the two towers will be finished with its facelift.

Despite some hiccups with the construction, the finish line is in sight, says Ulli Mueller, the senior manager with Delivery of Benefits at the Columbia Basin Trust.

“They’re getting ready for the next phase of construction. You would have seen the siding come off, and you’ll see the new siding go on shortly. That’s the bulk of the work. We’re going to be doing some structural upgrades.”

The work includes replacing doors, refurbishing others, and laying some concrete.

“Then we’re doing some improvements to the site, like, around the elevator, like, leveling it out a bit more and improving the drainage so the water goes away from the structures and doesn’t harm the structures anymore.”

The improvements should be finished soon, hopefully by April or early spring, says Mueller.

The grain elevators are unique to the valley and are featured heavily in almost all art or photos depicting Creston.

Soon, one will be looking like new.

“They’re hugely important for the area, specifically that there are two of them. That is very rare. BC only has four elevators left, and two of those are in Creston.”