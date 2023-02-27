British Columbians can once again expect some extra cash in their bank accounts as the provincial government is dolling out another affordability credit.

The new credit will be sent out in April and you can expect as much as $164 per adult and $41 per child.

For example, a family with two children will be receiving approximately $410.

“Too many people are struggling with rising prices right now driven by global inflation,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“By providing this targeted affordability credit, lower- and middle-income British Columbians will have a bit more money to help them make it to the end of the month.”

“From car insurance to hydro rates to child care costs, we’ll take every opportunity available to us to reduce the costs of daily life for British Columbians.”

The credit is paid through the climate action tax credit and will be given to approximately 85 per cent of British Columbians.