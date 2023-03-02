The Creston Valley Thundercats are ready for their second-round playoff series against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, which hits the ice on Friday from Fruitvale.

The Thundercats are coming in hot after taking down the division-leading Grand Forks Border Bruins in round one.

Thundercats head coach and general manager Brad Tobin said it was a satisfying win.

“Our division was tough this season. We went one-in-one against Grand Forks throughout the year, so we didn’t know them too well,” said Tobin. “We knew we had a really good opportunity to take down another team and everybody kind of bought into what we were preaching and we got the job down. That was nice to see.”

Coming into the post-season, the Thundercats were at the bottom of the Eddie Mountain Division with 40 points, while the Border Bruins sat at the top of the Neil Murdoch Division with 53 points.

Meanwhile, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks are coming into round two after taking down the Nelson Leafs.

Tobin said the Nitehawks had a similar history with the Thundercats as the Border Bruins.

“Being from the other division, we don’t know them too well. I think it will take a game or two for both teams to figure each other out,” said Tobin. “This is a good opportunity for Creston to win a second-round series, which we’ve rarely done.”

Elsewhere in the league, the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders go head-to-head, the Sicamous Eagles take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the North Okanagan Knights face off against the Princeton Posse.

The second round of KIJHL action will get rolling across the league on Friday night.