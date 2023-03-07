On March 14, the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth program will be taking place at Kootenay River Secondary School.

Barbara Hunter with Kootenay Employment Services says the program will be providing information and real-life experiences to over 200 of Creston’s Grade 10 and 12 students.

“It’s about what we all want at any age: self-control. Preventable accidents are the leading cause of death and disability for 15-to-19-year-olds,” explained Hunter.

“The PARTY program is all about sharing vivid, emotional stories to groups of young people with the hope of inspiring the group before making a decision that could impact their life and the lives of others in a really bad way.”

- Advertisement -

She says, despite some of the real-life stories being heavy and haunting, it’s incredibly important to share them with the students before they make a mistake.

“We hear about accidents caused by impaired drivers or the consequences of people taking thoughtless dangerous risks all the time, but there is something different about hearing it from someone you could actually bump into in your hometown.”

There will be survivors, emergency personnel, hospital staff, and RCMP officers presenting to the students.

With such a heavy topic being presented, there are some concerns as to how students may react. However, Hunter says they are prepared for that

“We understand there could be triggers, for sure. We take that possibility very seriously. We’ll have professionals standing by to support our participants with any of the issues.”

Consent forms were sent out to let all the parents know what will be going on.

Hunter says, even in the case of those who did not consent, the conversation will be started.

“Hopefully, it will open the dialogue of what the PARTY program is and what it will do for them.”