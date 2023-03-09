It took three overtime periods, but after a lengthy battle, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats lead the Beaver Valley Nitehawks three games to one.

Game number four hit the ice last night in the valley, with Creston already leading the series 2-1.

It was a nailbiter all the way to period three, until three quick goals thanks in part to strong forechecking and a short-handed breakaway.

That put up the Thunder Cats 5-2 with under ten minutes left.

Unfortunately for them, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks responded with three of their own to tie it at five with under three to go.

Then, so started some of the most heart-pounding hockey Creston had faced all year.

The rink was packed, with almost no seats left open. As the overtime playoff hockey dragged on, exhausted fans started trickling out so they could get to work in the morning.

Those who left missed out on the chance to see the Thunder Cats take it 6-5 in the third overtime period.

With Creston taking the first game on the road in Fruitvale, this series looks nearly identical to their first against the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

In series one, they put the nail in the coffin with game number five on the road. Now, they have a chance to do the same on Friday in Fruitvale.

If not, they head back to Creston for game six.

Some notable performances from the Thunder Cats include Luke Chakrabarti with two goals, Jacob Burnside with 64 saves, and Brayden MacKay, Reece Nelson, Kolby Hennessey, and Stavros Koutsantonis each putting up a goal.