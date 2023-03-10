Creston’s Jake Livingstone is wrapping up his college hockey career and is expected to be a hot commodity NCAA free agent.

Since he wasn’t drafted by an NHL team he will be able to sign with any team.

Being a tall right-shot defenceman also adds extra value.

The 23-year-old defenceman has been having a great year for Minnesota State, scoring seven goals and 23 assists in 36 games so far.

On Mar. 11, Minnesota State will face Ferris State in the CCHA Semi-finals.

If Livingstone makes it to the finals and wins his team will then play in the NCAA Regional and if they keep going they will play in the Frozen Four tournament.

NHL teams can sign him once his NCAA season is officially over.

One of the rumoured teams hoping to sign Livingstone is the Vancouver Canucks.