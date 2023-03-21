Creston’s Jake Livingstone and the Minnesota State Mavericks will be taking on St. Cloud State in the NCAA Regional.

Last weekend, the Mavericks knocked out Northern Michigan University in the CCHA Championship with a 3-2 overtime win.

The NCAA Regional will take place on Mar. 23 in Fargo North Dakota.

The winner will then move on to the Frozen Four tournament.

- Advertisement -

Livingstone has had a great season on the Mavericks’ blueline.

He’s put up eight goals and 27 assists in 38 games this season.

Once the team either gets eliminated or wins the Frozen Four, Livingstone will be eligible to be signed by an NHL team.