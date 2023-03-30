The Columbia Basin Trust will have comedian and TV personality, Rick Mercer speaking at each of their three symposia set to begin in May.

Officials said basin residents will be able to discuss the future of the Trust, as part of the organization’s public engagement process.

“The last few years have reaffirmed how very fortunate we are to live in the Basin, and how important our connections with each other are,” said Johnny Strilaeff, CBT President and CEO. “For the first time ever, I am so pleased to announce that we are hosting three symposia in a single year so that as many Basin residents as possible can join these celebrations and conversations.”

Attendees will hear themes that come forward amid the Trust’s public engagement and contribute to the process.

- Advertisement -

The feedback gathered at the session will be integrated into forming the next Columbia Basin Management Plan.

CBT officials said attendees should make sure not to miss their keynote speaker.

“Rick Mercer, one of Canada’s funniest satirists. Mercer will tell the story of his road to stardom, bringing his bestselling memoir Talking to Canadians to life on stage and sharing unforgettable stories from his youth, his days as an aspiring actor and his years as a true national treasure,” said the Trust.

The free event will be open to the public, and run from 3 p.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. the following day, with the same core content and schedule at each event.

The two-day symposia will go ahead in Cranbrook on May 26 and 27 at the College of the Rockies, Trail on June 9 and 10, at the Trail Memorial Centre and Golden on June 23 and 24 at the Golden Civic Centre.

You will also get to see art, and entertainment with free food on offer.

Registration opens at 1 p.m. (PT) on April 3, and you can find the link below.

More: CBT Symposia registration