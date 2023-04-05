Creston RCMP officers located and arrested Robert Samuels while on patrol on March 30.

He was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

“He was wanted for break-and-enter, aggravated assault, disguise his face with intent, and theft of a motor vehicle, all stemming from an incident in 2020,” said Creston’s Cst. Brett Urano

Urano says he came willingly and the arrest went off without a hitch.

“Samuels was compliant with officers, and he was taken into custody without issue. There’s no threat to the public at all. And we are grateful for the public anytime they are able to help us with outstanding warrants or locating or finding crime that might be happening.”

Samuels will be back in court on April 14.