Creston’s own Cst. Brett Urano is hopping on the seat of a bike to raise funds for sick kids.

RCMP officers across British Columbia will be taking part in the Cops for Kids bike ride in September to raise funds for children needing medical assistance away from home.

Urano and 31 other riders will embark on the 1,000 kilometre ride, with each raising at least $2,500.

This will be Urano’s second year participating.

“I wanted to do the ride again because it was a great experience for me and I got to see all those wonderful people and children that I met along the way. It’s such a great cause that I feel passionate to continue supporting.”

The bike ride will go from Kelowna to Cranbrook, then back to Kelowna, over the course of nine days.

“I love cycling, and now I get to do it for a reason, not just my own benefit. I get to do it to help others. It’s one of the ways I get to give back to my community here in Creston and to also help build relationships with the public as a police officer. I think that’s one of the most important parts of my job.”

Creston detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, says he’s proud of Urano.

“This is an extraordinary commitment from our Officers that ride in the event, the result of which directly and positively impacts hundreds of children in our region. I am so proud to have a Cst. Urano taking part and am very grateful for the support our Valley has shown him,” stated Buliziuk in a release.

Although officers only have to raise a minimum of $2,500 to join in the ride, Urano has set a goal of $9,500 for himself.

He is almost halfway there.

To donate, stop by the Cops for Kids website.