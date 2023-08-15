Human remains found in Trail has RCMP searching for answers.

Police officials said Trail and Greater District RCMP officers learned of the discovery on Wednesday, Aug 9 at 6:15 p.m.

A resident was looking for her lost dog near Highway 3B and Lins Road when she stumbled upon the remains.

Trail RCMP and Nelson Forensic Identification Section investigated the scene, and the BC Coroners Service was notified.

“Trail RCMP is in the early stages of this investigation and hopes to have answers soon about what factors led to this person’s death,” said Trail RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich.

The investigation is still underway, with a forensic autopsy set to go ahead later this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.