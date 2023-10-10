RCMP are asking for your help finding Felix Ference, 58, who hasn’t been seen since Saturday at his home in Creston.

He’s six-foot-two (188 cm), about 200 pounds (90 kg) with a medium build, grey hair, and green eyes.

“His time away has been troubling for his family and police,” says Cst. Brett Urano. “Felix’s family and friends are very concerned for his well-being.”

“He was last seen by his family at his residence and he has left his home. His family is very worried about him because no one has seen him for almost four days now.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact RCMP at 250-428-9313.