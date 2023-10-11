The College of the Rockies (COTR) is moving its Fire Services Training program to Creston for the fall 2024 semester.

The program will be delivered through a collaborative agreement between the College and the Town of Creston.

“We are pleased to once again bring a full-time program to the Creston campus and to embark on a new partnership with the Creston Fire Department,” said Paul Vogt, President & CEO. “The program will attract up to 18 students from within and outside of our region to Creston, which will undoubtedly contribute positively to the local economy.”

COTR officials said students will use Creston’s fire-related facilities and equipment.

“It has been exciting to be able to work out an agreement with College of the Rockies to bring full-time students to our community,” said Creston Mayor Arnold DeBoon. “The Town has the necessary training facilities on Davis Road to provide the hands-on training components for the students with the vast majority of the training facility built by donations over the past 13 years.”

College officials said the partnership will give students a valuable real-world education.

“Students will receive hands-on training in live burns, incident response and management, confined space rescue, vehicle rescue and more.,” said COTR officials.

Applications for the 2024 semester will open on Nov 1, with some qualifications that students will have to meet.

“Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, hold a BC Class 5 driver’s license or equivalent, be physically fit, complete a written aptitude exam, and take part in a comprehensive interview,” said COTR officials.

The college’s Fire Innovation Training (FIT) program will not be impacted by the move.

“We are certainly excited about this move to Creston and the upcoming opportunity for our fire-training students to learn right next door to the Creston Fire Department,” said Vogt.