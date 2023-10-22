A “top priority” fugitive from the US wanted for rape, attempted kidnapping, and aggravated assault has been caught in Creston.

RCMP say Cole Levine was picked up on Friday without incident in the 1600 block of Northwest Boulevard after they received a tip. He remains in custody.

“This was another outstanding response and performance by Creston detachment’s frontline team,” Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said in a news release.

“I am proud of my officers for their excellent work on this file and arresting such a dangerous individual.”

RCMP are now working with Canada Border Services and American authorities to return Levine to the US.

According to The Missoulian, Levine, then 23, was a University of Montana student. He pled not guilty to three felonies alleged to have occurred in August 2022.

It’s not clear how long Levine has been in Canada nor how he got across the border.