Creston RCMP say their arrest of an American fugitive was thanks to help from their counterparts in the US.

Cole Levine, who is charged in Montana with rape, attempted kidnapping, and aggravated assault was arrested without incident Friday in Creston.

Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk says information was provided that helped lead to Levine’s arrest.

“There were investigative procedures in place with our counterparts in the US. That led them to be able to provide us with some close-to-real-time information that gave us the ability to isolate and contain Mr. Levine in Creston before bringing him into custody.”

Buliziuk says he’s proud of his team and the work they’re doing in keeping the community safe.

“My team has been doing some amazing stuff and really honing in on their skills and abilities to track these individuals down that need to be apprehended and just very proud of them for the work they’re doing.”

This arrest took place just over a year after another American fugitive was arrested in Creston.

Buliziuk says they now have to go through a unique process due to Levine’s wanted status in the US.

“In most cases, we, as the RCMP, turn the individuals over to the Canada Border Services Agency Inland Department. They typically transport the accused person to a court location, where they go before a justice to determine their fate, whether that be deportation or any other status they may be seeking.”