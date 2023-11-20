The Creston community has another opportunity to help out the local food bank.

On Nov. 15, the Cram the Cruiser event will be taking place in the Pealows’ parking lot, where donations of non-perishable food items and new toys will be donated to the Creston Valley Gleaners Society.

Organizer Jamie Wall with Royal LePage is teaming up with Creston RCMP to run the event.

“Cram the Cruiser actually started four years ago, sort of around the pandemic time. A friend of mine who was a corporal with the RCMP here let me know there was an issue with the food bank being able to have enough donations and fights for the Christmas season. She had the great idea of Cram the Cruiser.”

At the time, Wall had just opened up the Royal LePage in Creston and was looking for a way to give back.

“We decided that we would park a cruiser at Pealow’s Independent’s parking lot and we would allow the community the opportunity to donate to the food bank, whether it was unopened gifts, non-perishable food, any way to just help and replenish what we knew they needed.”

This year, even though Wall’s corporal friend has moved on from Creston’s RCMP detachment, LePage and the RCMP are once again teaming up.

“We have a lot of support,” said Wall.

“Our first responders are absolutely awesome. I was a little nervous, but the new staff sergeant, Brandon, has been amazing and supportive of this and is super excited. We really appreciate it and we’re definitely trying to make it bigger this year.”

Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk says it’s a perfect opportunity for Creston RCMP to do some community outreach.

“It’s just another way for us to help give back to the community. This valley treats us very well and any way we can to try to give back is fantastic. And this is a great opportunity to help some that may be in a bit of need at this time of year and to contribute to our youth these breakfast programs, and lunch programs in the schools, which are so important.”

Wall says there will be a list of accepted items online at the LePage Facebook page.

“Often, we get sort of the same products all the time and there’s a list of products that the food bank doesn’t always receive. So this year we want to make it know the things that are sort of lacking that maybe people don’t think about. There will be a list on our Facebook page to help people out.”

Additionally, this year all cash proceeds will be going towards elementary schools in the valley.

“We decided that all of the cash proceeds this year are going to be donated to the elementary schools in the Valley as they have some amazing food programs that they do for all the kids in their area,” said Wall.

“They do breakfast programs, lunch programs, and so all of the cash that we get will actually be distributed between them to help support those food programs.”

The event will be taking place from 9 am to 3:30. The ambulance service will be teaming up with the Border Patrol and firefighters to help out.