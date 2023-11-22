Creston has a chance to get its groove on with Rhythm by Nature this evening.

Patrick Carrick will host a drumming session at the local legion to bring the power of community, connection, and collaborative music to the valley.

For seven years, Carrick has been operating throughout the Columbia Valley and in several other communities.

“My drumming experiences follow an integrative community drumming methodology, which means that you don’t need any experience. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, you’re welcome.”

Carrick offers a bit of a drum lesson to start the experience, but mainly they are about self-expression.

“I like to empower people to use one of the drums that I bring along with me and to let them express themselves freely and to communicate with their community without saying a word,” said Carrick.

“It’s quite a powerful experience for many communities and it’s been quite successful in the Columbia Valley, where I live.”

The experience will take place at 7:00 pm at the Creston Legion Hall.

“Everyone is welcome, regardless of your experience level. I’ve always got people who are experiencing a drumming circle for the very first time, and that’s what’s exciting.”

Tickets are at the Rhythm by Nature website.

“All the instruments are provided and everyone’s welcome, regardless of who they are, where they come from, their age level,” Carrick said.

“Come one, come all. We’re going to have a good time.”