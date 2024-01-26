Police are looking into a late-night break-in at the Seven Summits French Immersion School.

On Saturday, Jan 20, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to an alarm at the school and investigated the scene.

Police officials said nobody was found, but officers found that someone discharged a fire extinguisher in the staff room.

“Surveillance footage revealed that five youth-sized children running from the scene after one discharged the fire extinguisher,” said RCMP officials.

Any information about the identities of the youths can be reported to the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566.