The Lower Kootenay Band is hosting a fundraiser for a community member.

Chief Jason Louie says they have been raising funds for a member of the community facing big medical expenses.

“We have a young lady in our community who has a condition that’s known as xeroderma pigmentosum, also known as XP. It’s a hereditary condition characterized by extreme sun sensitivity and leading to a very high risk of skin cancer and other medical problems. And people with XP are extremely sensitive to ultraviolet UV radiation from the sun.”

Louie says their community member, who they’re keeping anonymous, has been traveling to Calgary for surgeries on almost a monthly basis.

“In November, she turned 29 years old, which, for somebody with this condition, is considered to be a success,” added Louie.

However, the costs are getting too expensive.

“We have learned from the young lady recently that she’s getting ready to go to a surgery in March of this year and she’s learned that some expenses are not covered. She’s on a limited income so we want to do what we can to help her out.”

To help raise funds, the LKB is hosting a silent auction.

“We’ve got a lot of really awesome prizes and I want to commend not just the Lower Kootenay community, but the Creston Valley businesses and residents who really stepped up to contribute.”

Items in the auction include an oil change at Jack Carter North Star, a complimentary suite at the Kootenay River Inn and Casino, and more.

Those looking to bid on the items can do so by calling the LKB or by visiting the Wilfred Jacobs building.

In addition to the silent auction, there will be a fried bread taco sale on Feb. 3 to raise funds.