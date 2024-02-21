Elections BC has an online tool to help residents get to know which riding they are in ahead of the 2024 provincial elections.

Officials said this is particularly important in this election, as there have been some adjustments to electoral riding boundaries.

Elections BC officials said you can enter your address on their online tool to see which riding you are in.

“The new districts will come into effect once the next election is called, scheduled for September 21, 2024,” said officials. “Elections BC is also mailing a brochure to every residential address in B.C. with a map of the new electoral districts in their region.”

More: Elections BC – My District tool

Voters will receive their maps before the end of March.

“Our focus at Elections BC is to prepare voters for what to expect when they vote later this year,” said Anton Boegman, Chief Electoral Officer of British Columbia. “There will not only be new electoral districts for B.C.’s next provincial election, but there will also be new technology at voting places to make voting faster and easier.”

Elections BC said electoral districts, also known as ridings or constituencies, are geographic areas represented by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

“After every second provincial election, an independent, non-partisan commission is appointed to review B.C.’s provincial electoral districts and make recommendations for change,” said Elections BC officials. “Recommendations are based on population growth and the need for effective representation throughout the province.”

Ridings around the province have been adjusted in the latest review, including those in the Kootenays.

“The Legislative Assembly accepted all of the commission’s recommendations for change, including the creation of six additional districts in high-growth areas of the province, and changes to the boundaries of 72 districts. There will be 93 electoral districts for the next provincial election, up from 87,” said Elections BC. “Knowing your electoral district makes voting easier because your district determines your candidates and nearest voting places.”

Voters are also encouraged to prepare for the election by making sure their info is up to date.