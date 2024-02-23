The five candidates vying for the two open Creston council spots have an opportunity to share their views and rally for support at an upcoming forum.

On March 5 from 6-8 p.m, the public is welcome to attend the event at the Kootenay River Secondary School Auditorium.

Anyone with any potential questions for the candidates can submit them electronically by emailing [email protected] until Feb 28.

The event will be co-hosted by KES and the Chamber of Commerce, with Chamber president Mel Joy saying it will provide the public the opportunity to get to know the candidates better.

- Advertisement -

“The candidate forum presents an invaluable opportunity for the business community to engage with aspiring leaders, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed in shaping the future of our town,” said Joy in a release.

Londa Morris with KES says they hope to see a big turnout.

“The upcoming forum is a valuable opportunity for residents to hear directly from the candidates about their plans and priorities for Creston. We encourage everyone to participate and make informed decisions on election day.”

The five candidates vying for the two council spots are:

Carolyn Hawton

Megan Holland

Scott Irwin

Rick Klimek

Micah Wassink

The vote will be held on March 16, with advance polls starting on March 6.