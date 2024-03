Creston will be heading to the polls on March 16 for the 2024 By-Election.

Five candidates will be vying for two open council spots.

The five candidates are:

Carolyn Hawton

Megan Holland

Scott Irwin

Rick Klimek

Micah Wassink

MyCrestonNow reached out to each candidate and wrote a profile on each one that was able to get back to us.

General Voting Day is March 16 from 8 am to 8 pm at Upper Rotacrest Hall. Advance voting will take place on March 13 from 8 am to 8 pm at the hall.