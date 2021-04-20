The largest of the empty reservoirs atop Crawford Hill was once an immense empty space. Now it is a manageable pond having been filled with dirt from the Creston Emergency Services Building site and naturally flowing water. (Supplied by Jensen Shields)

Though nature did slowly begin to reclaim Creston’s ageing reservoir infrastructure, the Town decided to move forward with giving it a helping hand.

Wetland and ponds are key factors in biodiversity. What stood as empty pits for years will now grow into unique biomes for plants, animals and creatures, warm and cold-blooded alike.

The primary consultant for the Crawford Hill reservoir restoration project is Wildlife Biologist and Wetland Ecologist, Thomas Biebighouser. A U.S. resident employed with the BC Wildlife Federation, Biebighouser is already familiar with the Creston Valley, having completed the small wetland at Erickson Elementary School and currently working with Yaqan Nukiy on wetland restoration. At the Crawford Hill Reservoir site, he has designed a project that requires no maintenance through improving the natural landscape.

Municipal Services Coordinator Joel Comer took neighbours of the site on guided tours over the weekend. MyCrestonNow decided to tag along.

Having gone on tour before the work started, the transformation compared to 2019 was staggeringly evident.

“As you can see, things look totally different over here,” said Comer pointing to the former Erickson reservoir atop Crawford Hill. “We’ve built two hibernacula next to the pond which is about eight feet deep.”

The Erickson reservoir was once massive in volume. Now it houses a more natural pond with spaces for lizards and snakes to thrive. Further down the site, another reservoir houses smaller, more shallow ponds and features to accommodate birds and frogs or anything that likes to go for a dip.

“Everything’s been seeded,” Comer added regarding the state of the freshly engineered landscape. “Grasses and other plants that will complement the area. It will look very different in a few seasons.”

The amount of potential energy from the water is tiny as each pond is very small compared to the amount of land that supports it. Comer also noted that if the lower reservoir begins to fill beyond a threshold, it will simply drain itself thanks to an existing outflow system.

As for whether or not the space will be open for the public, Comer said discussions with the surrounding community have been positive. The Town said it has been actively engaging neighbours since 2019.

SEE: Creston invites Crawford Hill residents for park discussion

“Transforming our former reservoirs into wetlands helps to establish and improve the habitat for wildlife in our area while reducing maintenance concerns and risks associated with the site”, said Mayor Ron Toyota. “This work has been made possible by an environmental grant received from Columbia Basin Trust and also by the Creston Valley Forest Corporation (Creston Community Forest) who have become a partner in the endeavour to create the wetlands, a fish pond and a public open space.”

The project is being funded by numerous sources. They include $75,000 from Creston Community Forest and another $75,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust. The RDCK Arrow Creek Water Service will be transferring $40,000 to the Town of Creston while the Town itself contributes $14,380.