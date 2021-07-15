Just seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported last week across the East Kootenay last week, with none in Creston and Fernie.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released on Thursday covers July 4th to 10th.

Creston has not had any new cases of the virus in four weeks, while Fernie is on its first zero-case week.

This is a significant decrease after the Fernie area reported 19 cases between June 13th to 19th.

The BCCDC reports that Cranbrook had the highest amount of new cases with four, while Kimberley, Windermere and Golden each had one.

This marks the first infection reported in the Golden area after five straight weeks with none.

Vaccination rates across the region also continue to rise, as 81% of Golden’s 12 and older population has been inoculated with at least one dose, the highest in the region. Creston has the lowest vaccination rate in the region, with 60%.

New cases since June 6th follows, numbers in brackets represent cases per 100,000 people from July 6th to 12th:

Cranbrook (2): New cases: June 6th to 12th – 19 June 13th to 19th – 10 June 20th to 26th – 1 June 27th to July 3rd – 1 July 4th to 10th – 4 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 12th): 71%

Kimberley (0): New cases: June 6th to 12th – 1 June 13th to 19th – 2 June 20th to 26th – 1 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 July 4th to 10th – 1 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 12th): 77%

Fernie (0): New cases: June 6th to 12th – 3 June 13th to 19th – 19 June 20th to 26th – 14 June 27th to July 3rd – 3 July 4th to 10th – 0 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 12th): 73%

Windermere (0): New cases: June 6th to 12th – 8 June 13th to 19th – 21 June 20th to 26th – 13 June 27th to July 3rd – 3 July 4th to 10th – 1 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 12th): 80%

Creston (0): New cases: June 6th to 12th – 6 June 13th to 19th – 0 June 20th to 26th – 0 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 July 4th to 10th – 0 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 12th): 60%

Golden (4): New cases: June 6th to 12th – 0 June 13th to 19th – 0 June 20th to 26th – 0 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 July 4th to 10th – 1 12+ vaccination rate (as of July 12th): 81%



More: B.C. COVID-19 Data (BCCDC)