Creston Valley Thunder Cats alumnus Jake Livingstone is raking in the hardware this season and can now add Central Collegiate Hockey Association Defenseman of the Year to the list.

Livingstone was the best defenseman on the top-ranked team in the NCAA. He had nine goals and 29 points in 39 games for the Minnesota State Mavericks.

He is also 11th in scoring by a college defenseman in the USA.

Earlier in the season, Livingstone was named the defenseman of the week once and defenseman of the month twice.

He picked up All-CCHA First Team honours earlier this week as well.

His play this year has reportedly piqued the interest of NHL teams.

MORE: Former Thunder Cat garnering NHL attention (March 10, 2022)

Livingstone and the Mavericks will play this Saturday as they host Bemidji State in the CCHA playoff championship game.