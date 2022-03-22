Creston’s CIBC branch has been robbed for a second time.

Police say it happened at 5 p.m. on Monday. A man wearing a black hoodie, black balaclava and dark green pants demanded money, although no weapon was produced.

The man ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash and remains at large.

Cpl. Evan Diachok says they are looking for two witnesses who followed the suspect in their vehicles but never came back to the bank, nor did they tell the RCMP where the suspect fled to.

He says they are looking to speak with the drivers of a white sedan and red Ford Ranger and ask them to call them at 250-428-9313.

The circumstances are similar to the previous robbery on March 1. Diachok says while there is reason to believe it was the same person, they haven’t been able to confirm it.

A similar robbery also occurred at the CIBC in Castlegar.