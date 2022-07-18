- Advertisement -

Creston RCMP want your help in locating Mathew Johnson, 26, who failed to show up this month for a court appearance on charges of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, and mischief.

Johnson is an Indigenous man, who stands five-foot-six (168 cm), approximately 120 pounds (55 kg) with a thin build, brown hair, brown eyes.

In an incident on June 22, police say Johnson smashed the windows on his father’s car and threatened him.

Police say they located him yelling at people near the RCMP detachment. But when an officer approached him and tried to arrest him for the damage to his father’s vehicle, he “became irate.”

They say he kicked the officer several times, but after a short struggle he was taken into custody. He was released on conditions but was a no-show for his July 7 court appearance.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313