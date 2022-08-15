Creston RCMP say they are trying to find a man wanted on a warrant for multiple offences.

Ryan Schubert is charged with obstruction of justice, uttering threats, and breach of an undertaking.

He’s six-foot-four (193 cm), 200 pounds (91 kg), with balding brown hair, and green eyes.

Police say he’s known to travel between BC and Alberta.

- Advertisement -

If you have any info on where he is, you’re asked to contact police at 250-428-9313.

Police say they have confirmed Schubert is in Creston and “actively trying to evade police.”