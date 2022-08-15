- Advertisement -
Creston RCMP say they are trying to find a man wanted on a warrant for multiple offences.
Ryan Schubert is charged with obstruction of justice, uttering threats, and breach of an undertaking.
He’s six-foot-four (193 cm), 200 pounds (91 kg), with balding brown hair, and green eyes.
Police say he’s known to travel between BC and Alberta.
If you have any info on where he is, you’re asked to contact police at 250-428-9313.
Police say they have confirmed Schubert is in Creston and “actively trying to evade police.”
