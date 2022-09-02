Creston RCMP say a man seen in a video circulating on social media is not a man wanted for sex offences that they have been searching for.

Police recently issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Oliver Ole Langelid, who is accused of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault in incidents alleged to have occurred in 2013.

Cst. Brett Urano says they have received multiple reports from the public about a video that wrongly identifies a man driving a pink, blue, purple, and yellow car as Langelid.

Urano says they have identified and spoken to this man, and confirm he is not Langelid.

“However, because of this video being posted and shared on social media he has been unfairly harassed in the community,” Urano says.

He is urging anyone has republished or shared the video to remove it from their social media sites.

Langelid was last known to be in Creston but missed a court date. If you have information on his location, you’re asked to contact RCMP at 250-428-9313.