A man accused of killing a Creston woman is still a long way from going to trial, but a preliminary hearing has now been scheduled next year for Mitchell Earl McIntyre.

He’s accused of second degree murder in the death of Julia Howe, 56, who was found inside her home in February and has elected to be tried by judge alone.

The inquiry, to determine if there is enough evidence to send the matter to trial, is set to run from April 17 to 20 and April 25 to 28 in Cranbrook Supreme Court. It will then take a break and wrap up on June 12 and 13.

McIntyre remains in custody.

Police said although Howe’s death was originally thought to be the result of natural causes, it was later determined to be a homicide, although they didn’t say how they figured that out.

The cause of death has not been released.

An obituary said she was born in Creston and worked as a school bus driver. She is survived by her father, four siblings, four children, and four grandchildren.

Police said McIntyre and Howe are believed to have known each other.