Canadian Indigenous Music

Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.

Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.

Album Art
JB the First Lady
O.O.T.G. : 02:34· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Terry Uyarak
Tasiunnga (feat. Celina Kalluk) : 03:01· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Cris Derksen
What Did You Do Boy? : 03:51· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
The Halluci Nation
Electric Pow Wow Drum : 03:39· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Northern Cree
Smilin' : 06:07· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Tom Jackson
She's Not the One : 04:26· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Jann Arden
You Don't Know Me : 03:25· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Willie Dunn
Son of the Sun : 03:45· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Sounds from the Ground & Tanya Tagaq
As the Day Goes By : 05:23· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Celeigh Cardinal
The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Terry Uyarak
Aniqsaatuinnarit (feat. Becky Han) : 03:04· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Kelly Fraser
Forgive Yourself : 03:53· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
