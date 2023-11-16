HomeOn AirCanadian Indigenous Music On Air Canadian Indigenous Music FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.JB the First LadyO.O.T.G. : 02:34· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Terry UyarakTasiunnga (feat. Celina Kalluk) : 03:01· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Cris DerksenWhat Did You Do Boy? : 03:51· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)The Halluci NationElectric Pow Wow Drum : 03:39· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Northern CreeSmilin' : 06:07· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Tom JacksonShe's Not the One : 04:26· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Jann ArdenYou Don't Know Me : 03:25· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Willie DunnSon of the Sun : 03:45· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Sounds from the Ground & Tanya TagaqAs the Day Goes By : 05:23· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Celeigh CardinalThe Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Terry UyarakAniqsaatuinnarit (feat. Becky Han) : 03:04· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Kelly FraserForgive Yourself : 03:53· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - More On Air News Alerts Sign Up! Dan Paradis - Thursday, Aug. 17th, 2023 On Air Dairy Queen Treat Tuesday – April 18 Sam Pike - Tuesday, Apr. 18th, 2023 On Air Dairy Queen Treat Tuesday – April 5 Sam Pike - Wednesday, Apr. 5th, 2023 On Air Dairy Queen Treat Tuesday – March 28 Sam Pike - Tuesday, Mar. 28th, 2023