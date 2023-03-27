Listen Live

KIJHL mourning death of Princeton Posse assistant coach

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by KIJHL)

The KIJHL has confirmed the death of the Princeton Posse’s assistant coach.

Morton Johnston died in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was from Princeton and played for the Posse from 2014-2018 before joining the coaching staff.

“He was a tenacious and energetic player and beloved teammate,” said KIJHL officials in a release.

According to the KIJHL, the Posse received the news around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday hours before Game 6 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The team decided to play in Johnston’s honour with support from his family.

The team won 2-1 to advance to the Teck Cup Finals.

“The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies to the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton.”

