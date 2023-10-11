What’s better than 9 holes with a furry friend?

A PAWS fundraiser will be taking place at the Creston Golf Club on Friday.

Organizer Nicole Doerksen says it will be a dog-friendly event where golfers can take their pooch putting, their hound hacking, or their dog driving.

“We’ve invited a whole bunch of our local entrepreneurs and crafters as well. There will be hot dogs and drinks in the Mallory and everything is to benefit PAWS because they do so much for the community and for our pets that get lost or need to be rehomed.”

- Advertisement -

The fundraiser goes from 2 to 5 p.m., but Doerksen says it could fill up quickly.

Proceeds raised from a gift basket raffle, vendor fees, and more will be donated to PAWS.

“The local merchants around town have donated various gift cards and products that I’ve put together into a basket and that will benefit PAWS 100 per cent.”

Dogs will have to be leashed while on the property.