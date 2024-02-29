Carolyn Hawton is one of five candidates vying for one of the two Creston council spots open for the upcoming by-election.

Hawton has called Creston home since 1998 and has loved being a part of the community.

“Growing up in southeastern Manitoba, we were excited about raising our family in a small community. Creston is beautiful. And when we arrived here, it just felt right. This is where we were meant to be. And it’s been a great place to live.”

She says she grew up doing volunteer work and pursued it in adulthood.

However, in 2014, she became the manager of the Creston Valley Hospital, and her responsibilities consumed a lot of her volunteer time.

After retiring, she has found more time to give back to the community and when the by-election was announced, she saw an opportunity

“What I found is there is still that opportunity to connect in the community and provide service. I got to know a lot of people within some of our service organizations in this community. So, once I retired, I wanted to take this opportunity to give back to the community,” explained Hawton.

“Hopefully, being elected to council will allow me to continue to provide service back to this community.”

Hawton says her understanding of the health care system can be an important asset to the town.

“I want to focus on health and wellness for the people of Creston. Tying in what I understand from the Ministry of Health, understanding care needs for people, and recognizing that Creston is a community of choice for people to come to and retire.”

She says she wants to ensure the town has the proper health care services to support both the senior population and the younger families that have chosen Creston as their home.

Additionally, she says she has an interest in partnering with the area directors to ensure a strong agricultural system for farmers in the valley.

The public heads to the voting booth on March 16, with advance voting taking place on March 6 and 13 at Upper Rotacrest Hall.

A candidate forum will be held on March 5 for the public to meet the candidates.