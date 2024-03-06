Creston RCMP and the Southeast District Containment Team found over one kilogram of suspected opioids and cocaine during a search warrant of a known drug operation.

Police officials said the search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Highway 3 in Erickson on Tuesday.

“Police were targeting a drug operation that had moved since police had stepped up enforcement action over the past few months on other locations,” said RCMP officials. “This was the fifth search warrant targeting drug operations in the Creston Valley since December 2023.”

Police officials said officers arrested the occupant of the residence without incident and proceeded to search the building.

“The search yielded significant amounts of illicit drugs, including over 1 kilogram of suspected opioids and cocaine, along with evidence related to drug trafficking,” said RCMP officials.

The suspect is facing potential charges once the investigation and lab results have been reviewed by the prosecution service.

“We know where these drugs are coming from, and we know the players in this situation,” said S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander. “This is the fifth time we have targeted this trafficking ring in the past few months, and we will continue to pursue their network. My officers will relentlessly seek out those trafficking illicit substances to protect the vulnerable residents of this Valley from the harms that come from illicit opioid use. I would like to personally thank the citizens of the Creston Valley for their continued support as we all work together in efforts of disrupting this activity.”

Anyone with information on suspected illicit substance trafficking is asked to reach out to the local detachment.