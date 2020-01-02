There are less than 20 games left for all teams in the KIJHL before the playoffs.

Here’s where they stand.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks are the kings of the Neil Murdoch division with only 6 regulations losses and 45 points.

The Nelson Leafs sit comfortably in second with a 9 point lead over the Spokane Braves.

The Grand Forks Border bruins and the Castlegar Rebels are neck and neck for the last playoff spot.

Though the Rebels are 2 points behind, they have 3 games in hand over the Bruins.

Out east in the Eddie Mountain Division, the Kimberley Dynamiters continue to dominate with 28 wins in 33 games.

The Creston Valley Thundercats are also looking to the playoffs with a 12 point buffer between them and the 5th place Golden Rockets.