The Town of Creston invites residents to tomorrow’s committee of the whole meeting to discuss this year’s Budget.

Starting at 4:00 pm in Council chambers, Director of Finance Steffan Klassen will review the proposed 2020 Budget and Financial Plan. Property owners are encouraged to be a part of the conversation and provide feedback.

“I am proud of the Town of Creston proposed 2020 Budget and Financial Plan and all of the hard work that has gone into the development of these key financial documents”, said Mayor Ron Toyota in a media release. “Determining the annual municipal budget is easily one of the most important tasks that we as a Council face. Balancing the need to increase our reserves for initiatives such as infrastructure replacement and borrowing taxation for the new Fire Hall with wanting to reduce municipal taxation for our citizens is not without its challenges. Right now, we are sitting at a proposed net decrease of 0.68% in municipal taxation.”

There will be a second meeting on February 11, 2021. By then the proposed budget would have gone through first and second readings in regular Town Council before the Town plans on adopting it on February 18, 2021.

“The meeting on January 28 is not the only way to be involved in providing input into the proposed 2020 Budget”, said Steffan Klassen, Director of Finance and Corporate Services. “Send us an email, drop by Town Hall, send us a message on Facebook – we welcome and appreciate your questions and input.”

The 2020 Annual Budget and Financial Plan is available on the Creston.ca website and printed copies are available at Town Hall.