Theo Fleury: Full Interview at the Lower Kootenay Band Roundhouse
Jensen Shields, staff
Thursday, Feb. 6th, 2020
Jensen Shields and Theo Fleury discuss what brought him to the Creston Valley, specifically, to the Lower Kootenay Band. Fleury opens up about his struggles with addiction, how he was able to overcome abuse, and his own personal healing process. More on the ice, he shares his experience going back to training camp in 2009 and retiring as a Calgary Flame.