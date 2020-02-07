News Weekly RCMP Report SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Friday, Feb. 7th, 2020 (stock photo) Creston Media Report Police received 65 calls for assistance from January 30 to February 6, 2020. January 30, 2020 Called to assist in locating a youth who had run away from home without shoes. The youth was found safe and sound. January 31, 2020 Began an investigation into an historical missing person who may have met with foul play. Investigation continues to determine the validity of the claim. Located a male wanted on a warrant to attend the hospital. Called to intervene in a family dispute that may turn violent. Report of a possible homeless person walking on Highway 3A. Called to assist with a family disturbance Called to check the well being of a person who had been consuming illicit drugs. Called again regarding the male on Highway 3A. The male was found to be fine and not breaking any laws. February 1, 2020 Called to intervene in a domestic dispute in Kitchener. A second call to intervene in another dispute by the same couple resulted in one of the subjects being issued a summons for driving while prohibited. Two more calls were received regarding the male walking on Highway 3A. February 2, 2020 Report of a large dog eating a cat near a residence in Creston. Upon investigation it was found that the dog was chewing on a deer head. Incident referred to BC Conservation Officers and Bylaw Services. Attended to intervene in a neighbour dispute over cut trees in Crawford Bay. Report of teens attempting to climb the bridge on Highway 3 over the Kootenay River. Report of inappropriate comments on Facebook. Report of a possible breach of conditions of a peace bond by making comments on Facebook stemming from a continuing neighbour dispute. February 3, 2020 Report of a domestic assault. Charges pending. Report of a theft from a Creston business. Report of suspicious people knocking on the door of a home late at night. Investigated a report that one brother threatened another brother with a knife. Police located both boys and turned them over to a parent. Two calls regarding aggressive dogs in Kingsgate were referred to the RDCK. February 4, 2020 Report of harassing and inappropriate comments on Facebook. Report of a family disturbance involving violence in west Creston. February 5, 2020 Report of an online bank fraud to a victim in Riondel. Called to check on the well being of a driver last heard from on the Kootenay Pass. Driver was located alive and well. Called to assist with a family argument. Report of harassment at a workplace. Report of intentional damage to vehicle tires. An ongoing neighbour dispute was referred to the RDCK. February 6, 2020 Called to assist with a family dispute in Lister. Report of a theft at a Creston business. S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-02-06