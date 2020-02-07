Creston Media Report

 

Police received 65 calls for assistance from January 30 to February 6, 2020.

 

January 30, 2020

  • Called to assist in locating a youth who had run away from home without shoes. The youth was found safe and sound. 

January 31, 2020

  • Began an investigation into an historical missing person who may have met with foul play. Investigation continues to determine the validity of the claim. 
  • Located a male wanted on a warrant to attend the hospital. 
  • Called to intervene in a family dispute that may turn violent.
  • Report of a possible homeless person walking on Highway 3A.
  • Called to assist with a family disturbance
  • Called to check the well being of a person who had been consuming illicit drugs.
  • Called again regarding the male on Highway 3A. The male was found to be fine and not breaking any laws.

February 1, 2020

  • Called to intervene in a domestic dispute in Kitchener.
  • A second call to intervene in another dispute by the same couple resulted in one of the subjects being issued a summons for driving while prohibited. 
  • Two more calls were received regarding the male walking on Highway 3A. 

February 2, 2020

  • Report of a large dog eating a cat near a residence in Creston. Upon investigation it was found that the dog was chewing on a deer head. Incident referred to BC Conservation Officers and Bylaw Services.
  • Attended to intervene in a neighbour dispute over cut trees in Crawford Bay.
  • Report of teens attempting to climb the bridge on Highway 3 over the Kootenay River.
  • Report of inappropriate comments on Facebook.
  • Report of a possible breach of conditions of a peace bond by making comments on Facebook stemming from a continuing neighbour dispute.

 

February 3, 2020

  • Report of a domestic assault. Charges pending.
  • Report of a theft from a Creston business.
  • Report of suspicious people knocking on the door of a home late at night.
  • Investigated a report that one brother threatened another brother with a knife. Police located both boys and turned them over to a parent. 
  • Two calls regarding aggressive dogs in Kingsgate were referred to the RDCK. 

February 4, 2020

  • Report of harassing and inappropriate comments on Facebook. 
  • Report of a family disturbance involving violence in west Creston.

February 5, 2020

  • Report of an online bank fraud to a victim in Riondel.
  • Called to check on the well being of a driver last heard from on the Kootenay Pass. Driver was located alive and well. 
  • Called to assist with a family argument. 
  • Report of harassment at a workplace.
  • Report of intentional damage to vehicle tires.
  • An ongoing neighbour dispute was referred to the RDCK.

February 6, 2020

  • Called to assist with a family dispute in Lister.
  • Report of a theft at a Creston business.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-02-06