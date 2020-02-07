Creston Media Report

Police received 65 calls for assistance from January 30 to February 6, 2020.

January 30, 2020

Called to assist in locating a youth who had run away from home without shoes. The youth was found safe and sound.

January 31, 2020

Began an investigation into an historical missing person who may have met with foul play. Investigation continues to determine the validity of the claim.

Located a male wanted on a warrant to attend the hospital.

Called to intervene in a family dispute that may turn violent.

Report of a possible homeless person walking on Highway 3A.

Called to assist with a family disturbance

Called to check the well being of a person who had been consuming illicit drugs.