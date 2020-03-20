March 20, 2020 – PSA from the Town of Creston

Residents should always avoid disposing flushable wipes, paper towels, reinforced paper towels, or hygiene related products down the toilet. These products can seriously affect the operations of sewer infrastructure by building up, attracting other solid materials, clogging pipes and treatment plant equipment.

Support our Business Community. They are altering the way they conduct business to ensure adherence to the Provincial Medical Health Officer’s Orders. We need them to survive this, and they can only do so through our support.

BC ambulance dispatch will be asking additional questions to those calling 911 to help them prepare appropriate resources. For your safety and the safety of our First Responders you will see a change in the personal protective equipment they are wearing. Don’t be alarmed, this is a precaution to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe.

Visitor restrictions are in place at Swan Valley Lodge. The lodge will be locked down to all visitors except palliative visitors. Visitors will be asked screening questions before they are admitted into the facility. If you would like to call the unit to check on your loved ones:

Pioneer Wing: 250 428 6629

Purcell Way: 250428-3628

Harris Unit: 250 428-3632

Mountain View Terrace: 250 428-3634

In Charge Nurse: 250 402-8275